Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Short Interest Down 63.0% in May

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 63.0% from the April 29th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.17. 115,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,475. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $8.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0305 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JEMD. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,153,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 18.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,752,000 after buying an additional 134,299 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 70,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 26,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000.

