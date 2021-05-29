Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.55 Million

Equities analysts expect that Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) will post $26.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Omeros’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.60 million to $29.49 million. Omeros reported sales of $13.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omeros will report full year sales of $97.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $93.85 million to $100.64 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $113.21 million, with estimates ranging from $70.30 million to $156.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Omeros.

Get Omeros alerts:

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57). The company had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OMER shares. UBS Group started coverage on Omeros in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Omeros currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 72,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $1,295,415.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,393 shares in the company, valued at $36,828,771.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Omeros by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,384,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,910,000 after buying an additional 495,817 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new position in Omeros in the first quarter valued at about $6,435,000. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in Omeros in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,732,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Omeros in the first quarter valued at about $5,283,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Omeros in the first quarter valued at about $3,284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omeros stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.19. 612,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,251. Omeros has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $25.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.53 and its 200 day moving average is $17.26. The firm has a market cap of $946.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.14.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omeros (OMER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.