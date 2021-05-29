OneLedger (OLT) Hits Market Cap of $3.37 Million

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One OneLedger coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. OneLedger has a total market cap of $3.37 million and $159,951.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OneLedger has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00072669 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004762 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00018241 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.92 or 0.00860678 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,039.15 or 0.08809576 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00087645 BTC.

OneLedger Profile

OneLedger (OLT) is a coin. It launched on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,443,188 coins. OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

OneLedger Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OneLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

