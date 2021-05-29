Oxen Price Down 16.8% Over Last Week (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. Oxen has a market cap of $45.48 million and approximately $114,392.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00002422 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,518.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,271.63 or 0.06580862 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $642.07 or 0.01860064 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.64 or 0.00471176 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.45 or 0.00183805 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.14 or 0.00695689 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.24 or 0.00470013 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006014 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $145.95 or 0.00422811 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 54,386,945 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

