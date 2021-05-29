Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PBMLF traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,394. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.65. Pacific Booker Minerals has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.67 and a beta of 0.48.

About Pacific Booker Minerals

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum concentrates. It primarily holds interest in the Morrison property located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Booker Gold Explorations Limited and changed its name to Pacific Booker Minerals Inc in February 2000.

