PAX Gold (PAXG) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $32.67 Million

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 29th. One PAX Gold coin can now be purchased for $1,931.66 or 0.05705673 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. PAX Gold has a market cap of $116.21 million and approximately $32.67 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00071508 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004544 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00017869 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $281.57 or 0.00831694 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,879.62 or 0.08505701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00087034 BTC.

PAX Gold (PAXG) is a coin. Its launch date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 84,150 coins and its circulating supply is 60,161 coins. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

