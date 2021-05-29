Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Pearson plc (LON:PSON) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 658.40 ($8.60).

PSON has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut Pearson to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 741 ($9.68) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Pearson from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Pearson from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Pearson from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

LON PSON traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 818.20 ($10.69). The stock had a trading volume of 1,805,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,866. The company has a market capitalization of £6.19 billion and a PE ratio of 19.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 825.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 744.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.20, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.03. Pearson has a 12 month low of GBX 453.60 ($5.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 909 ($11.88).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a GBX 13.50 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.48%.

In other news, insider Sally Johnson sold 7,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 779 ($10.18), for a total transaction of £56,126.95 ($73,330.22). Also, insider Graeme Pitkethly bought 6,075 shares of Pearson stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 823 ($10.75) per share, for a total transaction of £49,997.25 ($65,321.73).

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

