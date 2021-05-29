Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Short Interest Update

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 76.9% from the April 29th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

POFCY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.93. The company had a trading volume of 36,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,617. The firm has a market cap of $643.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Petrofac has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.88.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on POFCY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Petrofac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.75.

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

