PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMCB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMCB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 117,600 shares, an increase of 113.4% from the April 29th total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,006,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PMCB remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4,519,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,808,552. PharmaCyte Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.

Get PharmaCyte Biotech alerts:

PharmaCyte Biotech Company Profile

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable non-metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as diabetes.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for PharmaCyte Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PharmaCyte Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.