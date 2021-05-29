PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Short Interest Down 55.9% in May

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 55.9% from the April 29th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 99.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,974 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,923. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $9.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.