PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a drop of 50.5% from the April 29th total of 66,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund news, insider Daniel J. Ivascyn bought 287,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.38 per share, with a total value of $2,980,658.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,538,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,966,048.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thibault Christian Stracke bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.32 per share, for a total transaction of $113,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 348,724 shares of company stock worth $3,643,079 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 83,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 20,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 38,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE NRGX traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.80. 68,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,124. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.53. PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $5.73 and a 12-month high of $12.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th.

