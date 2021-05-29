PlayGame (PXG) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. In the last seven days, PlayGame has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. PlayGame has a market capitalization of $370,121.46 and approximately $906.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayGame coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00071265 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004666 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00017852 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $286.05 or 0.00845782 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2,906.03 or 0.08592392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00087368 BTC.

PlayGame Profile

PlayGame (PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com . The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

Buying and Selling PlayGame

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

