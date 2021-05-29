Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.33.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital upped their price target on Plexus from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Get Plexus alerts:

PLXS stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $98.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,727. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.38. Plexus has a 12-month low of $59.59 and a 12-month high of $101.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.88 million. Plexus had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plexus will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Plexus news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total value of $94,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,504.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Frisch sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $311,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,501,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,536 shares of company stock valued at $1,787,355. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Plexus by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,510,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,229,000 after buying an additional 160,457 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Plexus by 9.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,448,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,076,000 after acquiring an additional 122,213 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Plexus by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,142,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,383,000 after acquiring an additional 110,479 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in Plexus by 17.6% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 820,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,376,000 after purchasing an additional 122,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 807,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,132,000 after purchasing an additional 15,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.