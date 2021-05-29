PowerPool (CVP) Price Reaches $1.09

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 29th. One PowerPool coin can now be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00003225 BTC on major exchanges. PowerPool has a market cap of $34.62 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PowerPool has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PowerPool alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00071265 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004666 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00017852 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.05 or 0.00845782 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,906.03 or 0.08592392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00087368 BTC.

PowerPool Profile

CVP is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,740,985 coins. The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PowerPool

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PowerPool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PowerPool using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PowerPool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PowerPool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.