Primecoin Market Capitalization Achieves $3.83 Million (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 29th. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000305 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Primecoin has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Primecoin has a total market cap of $3.83 million and approximately $139,281.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 36,402,812 coins. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

