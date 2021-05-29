PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $45 million-$46 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.94 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PUBM. Cannonball Research began coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an in-line rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PubMatic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of PubMatic stock traded down $1.73 on Friday, reaching $29.57. 1,300,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,464. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.28. PubMatic has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.48 million. The firm’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PubMatic will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

