Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the April 29th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PEMIF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 25,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,638. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.95. Pure Energy Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $2.07.

Get Pure Energy Minerals alerts:

About Pure Energy Minerals

Pure Energy Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project that includes 1,085 lithium placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,600 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Energy Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Energy Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.