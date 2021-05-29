Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the April 29th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
PEMIF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 25,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,638. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.95. Pure Energy Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $2.07.
About Pure Energy Minerals
