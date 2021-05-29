Rainicorn Hits Market Cap of $10.05 Million (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Over the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded up 38.6% against the U.S. dollar. Rainicorn has a total market cap of $10.05 million and approximately $288,488.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rainicorn coin can now be purchased for about $0.0223 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rainicorn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00055653 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.64 or 0.00317929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.93 or 0.00197700 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003933 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $259.03 or 0.00765099 BTC.

Rainicorn Coin Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rainicorn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rainicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rainicorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rainicorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.