renBTC Price Hits $34,318.14 on Major Exchanges (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One renBTC coin can now be bought for approximately $34,318.14 or 1.00493771 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, renBTC has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. renBTC has a total market capitalization of $369.97 million and approximately $11.31 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00072042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00017968 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.58 or 0.00836264 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,931.30 or 0.08583730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00086993 BTC.

renBTC Profile

renBTC is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 10,781 coins. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io . The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

renBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

