Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Short Interest Up 79.1% in May

Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 79.1% from the April 29th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS RNSHF remained flat at $$87.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.67 and a 200-day moving average of $81.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.56 and a beta of 0.81. Renishaw has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $97.00.

Get Renishaw alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Renishaw in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Renishaw in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Renishaw in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Renishaw from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.