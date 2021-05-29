Reston Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,809 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $1,743,769.84. Insiders have sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.85. 10,477,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,599,584. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.23. The company has a market capitalization of $330.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.76 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.