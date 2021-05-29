Reston Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Reston Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the period. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF comprises about 0.8% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Reston Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOR. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,501,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 29.8% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.59. The company had a trading volume of 88,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,326. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $55.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.21.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

