RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 67.1% from the April 29th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RWEOY. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. RWE Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RWEOY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.07. 23,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,750. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $32.70 and a 1 year high of $47.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.83.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.33). RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 0.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $1.9081 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

