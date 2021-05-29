SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One SafeMoon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeMoon has a total market capitalization of $2.34 billion and approximately $17.66 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00056921 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.71 or 0.00316078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.78 or 0.00199982 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003985 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.72 or 0.00810374 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00028214 BTC.

About SafeMoon

SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon . The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeMoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

