Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Invests $250,000 in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 709 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $469,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 993.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,777 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.17.

Shares of COST stock opened at $378.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $375.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.96. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.84 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $167.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

