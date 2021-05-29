salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.91-0.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.22-6.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.16 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 3.790-3.810 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Nord/LB lowered salesforce.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $271.94.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $12.27 on Friday, hitting $238.10. The stock had a trading volume of 17,814,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,812,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.24, a P/E/G ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $167.00 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.78.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total transaction of $15,839,608.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,826,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,435 shares of company stock worth $41,978,975 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

