ShareToken (SHR) Price Hits $0.0213 on Major Exchanges

ShareToken (CURRENCY:SHR) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Over the last week, ShareToken has traded down 22% against the US dollar. One ShareToken coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ShareToken has a market capitalization of $49.13 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of ShareToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00071579 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004738 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017780 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.98 or 0.00847217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,900.93 or 0.08564007 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00087264 BTC.

ShareToken Coin Profile

ShareToken (SHR) is a coin. It launched on June 4th, 2018. ShareToken’s total supply is 6,434,460,140 coins and its circulating supply is 2,309,051,938 coins. The Reddit community for ShareToken is https://reddit.com/r/ShareRing and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ShareToken is sharering.network . ShareToken’s official Twitter account is @ShareRingGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ShareToken is medium.com/ShareRing

According to CryptoCompare, “ShareRing is an online sharing platform that allows users to share things with each other without any kind of currency exchange fees. The ShareRing app allows users to find sharing services around them and to pay for them with a globally accepted token, ShareToken (SHR). ShareToken (SHR) is an Ethereum-based token used for all payments within the ShareRing ecosystem. “

