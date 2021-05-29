SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $34 million-$36 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.18 million.

Shares of SHSP traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.65. 53,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,167. The company has a market cap of $175.27 million, a PE ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.79. SharpSpring has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $26.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.65.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. SharpSpring had a negative net margin of 24.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SharpSpring from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on SharpSpring from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of SharpSpring in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on SharpSpring from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SharpSpring stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.19% of SharpSpring worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 56.22% of the company’s stock.

SharpSpring Company Profile

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as a Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow, as well as enables a business to store, manage, and optimize customer and prospect data in a cloud-based environment; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

