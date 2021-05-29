Short Interest in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Drops By 52.3%

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a decrease of 52.3% from the April 29th total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of MGDDY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,398. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $31.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGDDY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

