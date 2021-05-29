Short Interest in Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Increases By 96.6%

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, an increase of 96.6% from the April 29th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Condor Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 370,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Condor Hospitality Trust alerts:

CDOR stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,419. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Condor Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $6.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.53. The firm has a market cap of $51.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.65.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.16. Condor Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 26.22% and a negative net margin of 57.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Condor Hospitality Trust will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Condor Hospitality Trust

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (ÂMSAsÂ) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Condor Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.