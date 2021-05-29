Short Interest in ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Increases By 69.2%

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 69.2% from the April 29th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENGGY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.71. The stock had a trading volume of 14,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.14. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $13.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Grupo Santander lowered shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ENAGAS S A/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

