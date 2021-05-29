Short Interest in Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Decreases By 59.2%

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a drop of 59.2% from the April 29th total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of Engie Brasil Energia stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $7.67. The stock had a trading volume of 15,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.56. Engie Brasil Energia has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.06.
Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile
