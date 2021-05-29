Short Interest in Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Decreases By 59.2%

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a drop of 59.2% from the April 29th total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Engie Brasil Energia stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $7.67. The stock had a trading volume of 15,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.56. Engie Brasil Energia has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.06.

Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 60 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 4 thermal power plants; and 45 complementary plants, which comprise 3 biomass, 38 wind farms, 2 photovoltaic solar power plants, and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the 21 states of Brazil.

