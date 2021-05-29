Short Interest in GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Rises By 161.5%

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 161.5% from the April 29th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of GRCLF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.93. 1,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,531. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.54. GrainCorp has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $4.28.

GrainCorp Company Profile

GrainCorp Limited operates as a food ingredients and agribusiness company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Grains, Malt, and Oils. The Grains segment receives, transports, tests, stores, and imports grains comprising wheat, barley, canola, and sorghum, as well as other bulk commodities.

