Short Interest in Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Declines By 47.5%

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decrease of 47.5% from the April 29th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other news, CEO Richard Macpherson purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $28,750.00. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Midwest Energy Emissions alerts:

Separately, Taglich Brothers reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Midwest Energy Emissions in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of MEEC stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,924. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.91. Midwest Energy Emissions has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $1.85.

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Midwest Energy Emissions will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Midwest Energy Emissions

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. operates as an environmental services and technology company. It focuses on the delivery of mercury capture technologies to coal-fired power plants in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Corsicana, Texas.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Midwest Energy Emissions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwest Energy Emissions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.