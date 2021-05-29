Short Interest in Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Decreases By 64.8%

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 64.8% from the April 29th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS:NPNYY traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,621. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average of $5.91. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $8.70.
About Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha
