Short Interest in Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Decreases By 64.8%

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 64.8% from the April 29th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:NPNYY traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,621. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average of $5.91. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $8.70.

About Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides sea, land, and air transportation services worldwide. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

