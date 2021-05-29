Short Interest in Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Expands By 82.9%

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 82.9% from the April 29th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 139.0 days.

Shares of NENTF stock remained flat at $$47.15 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.02 and a 200 day moving average of $48.20. Nordic Entertainment Group AB has a twelve month low of $29.90 and a twelve month high of $58.95.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. DNB Markets raised shares of Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider and streaming company in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It creates, produces, and distributes television shows, commercials, feature films, branded content, and events for broadcasters, streamers, distributors, advertisers, and other organizations.

