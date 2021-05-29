Short Interest in Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN) Decreases By 50.0%

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ORBN traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.50. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205. Oregon Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.80.
About Oregon Bancorp
