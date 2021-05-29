Short Interest in Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Rises By 71.5%

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,476,800 shares, a growth of 71.5% from the April 29th total of 4,360,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 37,384.0 days.

OTCMKTS PLLIF remained flat at $$5.50 during trading on Friday. Pirelli & C. has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $5.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.38.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLLIF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Pirelli & C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. The company provides premium, specialty, super specialty, and prestige tires. It offers automotive products under the P Zero, Cinturato, Winter, Scorpion, and Ice Zero names; motorcycle products under the Pirelli and Metzeler names; and road racing bikes under the P ZERO Velo and CINTURATO Velo name, as well as mountain bikes under the SCORPIONTM MTB and the Urban CYCL-e line brands.

