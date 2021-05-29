Short Interest in Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Decreases By 70.0%

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the April 29th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.6 days.
Shares of Sega Sammy stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.20. 68,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,670. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.84. Sega Sammy has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $4.45.
