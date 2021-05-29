Short Interest in Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Decreases By 70.0%

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the April 29th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.6 days.

Shares of Sega Sammy stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.20. 68,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,670. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.84. Sega Sammy has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $4.45.

About Sega Sammy

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the game machine, entertainment contents, and resort businesses. The company's Pachislot and Pachinko Machines Business segment develops, manufactures, and sells pachislot and pachinko machines. Its Entertainment Contents Business segment is involved in the development and sale of digital game software, packaged game software, and amusement machines; development and operation of amusement centers; planning, production, and sale of animated films; and development, manufacture, and sale of toys.

