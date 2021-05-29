Short Interest in Takara Bio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKBIF) Declines By 52.8%

Takara Bio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKBIF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, a decline of 52.8% from the April 29th total of 163,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Takara Bio stock remained flat at $$29.50 during midday trading on Friday. Takara Bio has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $29.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.58.

Get Takara Bio alerts:

About Takara Bio

Takara Bio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in Japan, the United States, China, other Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Bioindustry and Gene Therapy segments. It develops research reagents and scientific instruments; and provides contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) services for academic and corporate life sciences research and development.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Takara Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takara Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.