SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Short Interest Update

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 70.1% from the April 29th total of 11,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIF. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SIFCO Industries during the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SIFCO Industries during the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SIFCO Industries by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SIFCO Industries by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 18,047 shares during the last quarter. 19.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:SIF traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.58. 3,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,093. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.64. SIFCO Industries has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.77.

SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $24.87 million for the quarter.

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

