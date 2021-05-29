Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

SXYAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SXYAY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.19. 43,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,008. Sika has a fifty-two week low of $17.04 and a fifty-two week high of $32.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.06.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

