Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Short Interest Update

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, a decrease of 50.8% from the April 29th total of 101,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SXYAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:SXYAY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.19. 43,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,008. Sika has a 52-week low of $17.04 and a 52-week high of $32.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.06.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

