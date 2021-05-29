Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 297,100 shares, an increase of 186.8% from the April 29th total of 103,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,971.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEYMF remained flat at $$16.25 on Friday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.01.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It also offers solar power plant custom operation and maintenance services.

