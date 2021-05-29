SonoCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $147,406.00 (SONO)

SonoCoin (CURRENCY:SONO) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 29th. One SonoCoin coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SonoCoin has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. SonoCoin has a total market cap of $2.94 million and approximately $147,406.00 worth of SonoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00057078 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.91 or 0.00317149 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.86 or 0.00197624 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003971 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.84 or 0.00829499 BTC.

SonoCoin Profile

SonoCoin’s total supply is 102,638,297 coins and its circulating supply is 28,250,407 coins. The official website for SonoCoin is sonocoin.io . SonoCoin’s official Twitter account is @sono_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SonoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SonoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SonoCoin is medium.com/@sonocoin

Buying and Selling SonoCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SonoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SonoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SonoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

