Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $876.48 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) will post $876.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $873.11 million and the highest is $879.85 million. Southwestern Energy posted sales of $410.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 113.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full-year sales of $3.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 63.06% and a negative net margin of 53.26%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

SWN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. US Capital Advisors upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.29.

Shares of SWN stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.17. 9,046,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,707,357. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $5.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.50.

In other news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 150,000 shares of Southwestern Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $670,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 462,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,876.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of Southwestern Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 362,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $1,158,047. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 79,035 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 255,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,729 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 6.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 74,961 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

