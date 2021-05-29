Spectiv (SIG) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Spectiv has a market capitalization of $30,342.61 and $18.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectiv coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Spectiv has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Spectiv alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00072542 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004841 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00018209 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $297.99 or 0.00862109 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,033.23 or 0.08775261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00087294 BTC.

Spectiv Coin Profile

SIG is a coin. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 coins and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 coins. The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectiv is www.spectiv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

Buying and Selling Spectiv

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectiv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectiv using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectiv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.