Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a decline of 50.4% from the April 29th total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 32.5 days.

OTCMKTS SNMSF remained flat at $$33.68 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.09 and its 200-day moving average is $26.34. Spin Master has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $38.71.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNMSF shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Spin Master from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Spin Master from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Spin Master from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Spin Master from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Spin Master from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.13.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.