Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys 488 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, South State CORP. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

VOO traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $386.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,371,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,096,306. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $382.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.80. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $272.77 and a 12 month high of $388.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

