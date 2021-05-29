Strong Trading 6.5% Lower This Week (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. In the last seven days, Strong has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One Strong coin can currently be bought for about $106.12 or 0.00304706 BTC on exchanges. Strong has a total market cap of $14.67 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00057043 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.48 or 0.00317222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.14 or 0.00195661 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003968 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $293.47 or 0.00842624 BTC.

Strong Coin Profile

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

